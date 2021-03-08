Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: MVA govt pushes transport infra projects in Mumbai ahead of BMC polls

The state government with an eye on the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated for 2022 has laid emphasis on giving a much-needed boost to the Mumbai infrastructure projects in the annual budget.

In a bid to provide transport facilities of international standards in Mumbai, the government plans to complete the Shivdi-Nhava Sheva project till September 2022. A four-lane flyover is under construction to connect Bandra-Worli sea link to Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Trans -harbor link which is likely to be completed in coming three years.

The land acquisition for 126 km “Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor” by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, worth Rs 40,000 crores, is in progress for connecting the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Navi Mumbai Airport and Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Trans-harbor link. The government hopes it will be helpful for the development of Virar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Panvel, Uran, Pen and Alibaug cities.

The construction work of the “Thane Coastal Road” , 15 km long and 40 meters wide, parallel to Thane Creek is in progress which is likely to cost Rs 1,250 crore. Further, the construction of flyovers at Mumbra Bypass Junction, Shil Kalyan Phata, Shil Phata and Kalyan Phata Junction and widening of highway and also construction of an underpass at Kalyan Phata are in progress.

The government plans to utilize the waterways around Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai for the purpose of water transport. Vasai to Kalyan water transport service will be made available in the first phase. For this purpose, jetties will be constructed at four places namely Kolshet, Kalher, Dombivli and Mira-Bhayandar.

The work on Rs 11,333 cr Bandra-Versova sea link work has already started while the work of 14 metro lines which is 337 km long is at various stages of completion. The works of Metro-lines - 2A and 7 will be completed by 2021. The estimated cost of Goregaon-Mulund link road is Rs 6600 crores and the tender work is in process. The Mumbai coastal road project is progressing rapidly and it is planned to complete before 2024. At present, the tunnel work of this project in south Mumbai is in progress.