Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Dy CM Pawar performs a balancing act in fund allocation to regions

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tried to strike a balance while allocating funds to various regions. He has provided 26 per cent outlay for Vidarbha against 23.3 per cent recommended by the Governor, 18.62 per cent for Marathwada against 18.77 per cent and 55.38 per cent for rest of Maharashtra against 58 per cent.

This was done as the government has not yet given its go ahead for the revival of the Statutory Development Board for Vidarbha, Marathwada and the Rest of Maharashtra.

Pawar has reiterated that he has made every effort not to mete injustice especially to the Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The Opposition had alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was neglecting the underdeveloped Vidarbha and Marathwada by not reviving the Statutory Development Boards citing tiff with the Governor BS Koshyari over lack of nomination of 12 names in the state legislative council.

Pawar said no one should play politics in this matter and reiterated that the boards would be formed.