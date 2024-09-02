 Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav Thackeray
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav Thackeray

Doctor in philosophy and a member of Banjara community, Chavan contended that his religious sentiments were hurt by Uddhav Thackeray who did not apply sacred ash (vibhuti) given to him by his priest during a function.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 01:17 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | PTI

Observing that some petitions are filed with “ulterior motive”, the Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs2 lakh on a Nanded resident for filing a frivolous plea against Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. The court has directed petitioner Mohan Chavan to personally hand over the amount in the form of a demand draft to the former chief minister.

Doctor in philosophy and a member of Banjara community, Chavan contended that his religious sentiments were hurt by Thackeray who did not apply sacred ash (vibhuti) given to him by his priest during a function.

Read Also
'People Made Uddhav Thackeray Get Out Of State Govt Two Year Ago': CM Shinde, DCM Fadnavis Hit Back...
article-image

Justice SG Mehare of the Aurangabad bench said prima facie even a person with little knowledge of law would say this was nothing but 'abuse of process of law or using the judicial system to become famous and celebrity'. “Such petitions lower the image of respected members of the society. Most of the time, petitions like these are filed with ulterior motives,” the judge said on August 29.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: PM Modi's Apology 'Smacked Of Arrogance', Says Uddhav...
article-image

Noting that it was a fit case to impose a cost for abusing the process of law, the court permitted Chavan to withdraw the petition after imposing a cost of Rs2 lakh. The amount has to be given to Thackeray within three months, failing which stringent action would be taken, the HC said.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Pune Crime: Former Corporator Vanraj Andekar Of Ajit Pawar's NCP Faction Killed After Being Shot & Stabbed In Nana Peth
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Madhya Pradesh MPPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 895 Positions By September 29
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Yo Yo Honey Singh Reveals Glorifying Satanic Powers At Early Age: 'Tab Se Meri Zindagi Kharab Honi Shuru Ho Gayi'
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!
Rajasthan CET 2024 Application Window Opens Tomorrow: Check Vacant Post Names Inside!

“The petitioner (Chavan) should purchase a DD (demand draft) in the name of the former chief minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, go personally to his home and deliver it to his hand or to the person whom he directs,” Justice Mehare said.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

Mumbai: 16-Yr-Old Environmentalist Revives Half Acre Of Neglected Green Space In Malad

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: MNS Worker Alleges Distribution Of Multiple Cookers To Shiv...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Intoxicated Man Sits In Middle Of Road At Lalbaug Junction, Causing BEST Bus To Hit Vehicles...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...

Mumbai: Awaaz Foundation Urges Police To Enforce National Green Tribunal's Noise Pollution Rules For...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav...

Maharashtra: Bombay HC Imposes Fine Of ₹2 Lakh Cost On Nanded Resident's Plea Against Uddhav...