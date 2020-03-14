Maharashtra: Boat carrying 80 passengers capsizes near Mandwa, all passengers rescued

An official told PTI that the incident occurred after a boat carrying 80 passengers hit a rock soon after leaving Mandwa. "After hitting the rock patch, water started entering the boat, due to which it started sinking," he said.

After which an alert was issued to the Marine Police and other agencies, following which a rescue operation was launched. Later, all the passengers from the boat were safely evacuated and shifted to another boat.

Recently, the Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) has hiked prices of tickets for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta and Mandwa.

The MbPT has hiked Rs 15 and Rs 25 for ferry services from Mumbai to Mandwa, on the other hand, prices of tickets for ferry services between Mumbai to Elephanta caves were hiked by 10 to 15 percent.

After the hike, Gateway of India to Mandwa tickets to cost Rs 115, earlier it was Rs 105. On the other hand, tickets from Gateway of India to Elephanta caves were Rs 180 and after the hike, the tickets now cost Rs 200.