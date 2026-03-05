Maharashtra: BJP's Surprise Rajya Sabha Picks Reflect Alliance Strategy, Caste Balance, & Organisational Loyalty

Vinod Tawde (L) & Ramdas Athawale (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: When the BJP released its much-awaited list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial polls on Wednesday, it caught not only party members off guard but also NDA allies. The four names announced — Vinod Tawde, Ramdas Athawale, Maya Ivnate and Ramrao Wadkute — upended weeks of speculation and sidelined several heavyweights who had been widely tipped for nomination.

About Vinod Tawde

The most significant pick is Tawde, a senior party leader whose inclusion simultaneously resolved a delicate alliance question. By fielding him, the BJP effectively absorbed RPI-A chief Ramdas Athawale into its own ticket, allowing the Union Minister of State for Social Justice to retain his Rajya Sabha seat — this time as a BJP nominee rather than as leader of his own party. Athawale, an NDA ally since 2011 and a Union government minister since 2016, had served two previous terms in the Upper House under the RPI-A banner. His absorption into the BJP ticket, while pragmatic, marks a quiet but consequential dilution of his party's independent identity.

Read Also BJP Nominates Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra

Tawde himself had been denied a BJP ticket from the Borivali Assembly constituency in 2019. His nomination now appears to be recognition of his organisational work at the national level, particularly his role in Bihar. He currently serves as the party's in-charge for Kerala, which heads to Assembly elections in the near future. The remaining two selections were equally unexpected.

About Maya Ivnate

Maya Ivnate, a former mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, was chosen over prominent names including Vijaya Rahatkar and Navneet Rana, both of whom had been considered near-certain candidates. Ivnate, who served as mayor between 2007 and 2009, belongs to the tribal community and has been a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes. She is regarded as a senior organisational figure within the BJP's Nagpur unit.

About Ramrao Wadkute

Ramrao Wadkute, the party's Hingoli district chief, rounds out the list. He belongs to the Dhangar community and came to the BJP in 2019 after resigning from the State Legislative Council, where he had been nominated from the Governor's quota by the NCP. He left eleven months before completing his term, reportedly on assurances of a future berth. That assurance, delayed by over six years, has now been honoured. The list reflects a BJP that is balancing caste arithmetic, alliance management and organisational loyalty — sometimes at the expense of its more prominent faces.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/