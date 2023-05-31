Maharashtra: BJP to organise 48 public meetings over next one month as part of Maha JanaSampark Abhiyan

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar | PTI

The BJP will hold 48 public meetings across the state as part of its “Maha JanaSampark Abhiyan”, party leader and incharge of the campaign for the state Praveen Darekar said here on Wednesday.

“The party has embarked on the grand outreach campaign under which 51 rallies, more than 500 public meetings and over 600 press conference will be held across the country between May 31 and June 30,” Darekar said while speaking about the party’’s plans in Maharashtra to reach out to people with the information on success of various schemes of the Modi government to mark completion of its nine years.

Party City President Ashish Shelar said India is now among the top five economies of the world due to the impetus given by the Modi government.

“Earlier the governments would only announce projects. However, during the last nine years people have seen the change where projects are announced and completed within the tenure of one single government,” Shelar said, highlighting the pace at which the government under Modi has moved on several projects. He added that 100 per cent benefit of various schemes announced by the Modi government is reaching to the genuine beneficiaries unlike the previous governments where there were huge ‘leakages’.

He also said that a special web portal “9yearsofseva.bjp.org” has been created to disseminate detailed information of the BJP government’s nine years in office and everyone can join the campaign by giving a missed call to moble number 9090902024.