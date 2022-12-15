Maharashtra: BJP strongly defends government’s move to cancel award for Ghandy's translated book

Kobad Ghandy's memoir Fractured Freedom (left) and Kobad Ghandy (Right) |

Amid protests and resignations over the Shinde Fadnavis government’s decision to cancel the award given to the Marathi translation of communist activist Kobad Ghandy's book Fractured Freedom: Prison Memories and Thoughts, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which shares power with the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, on Thursday has strongly defended the government’s move. BJP has congratulated the state government for being firm on its stand against the Naxalism by withdrawing the award announced for the translation of Ghandy’s book and also expressed the belief that people will stand with the government to stop the spread of distorted ideas.

‘’Due to the decision of the Shinde-Fadnavis government to withdraw the award announced by the state government for the translated version of the book ' Fractured Freedom ', the intellectuals and thinkers have started ' intellectual vomiting ' as usual . There has been nausea in print media , social media , television channels on the government’s decision,’’ said BJP. The party further stated that the so-called intellectuals should clarify whether it is acceptable to give an award to a book that advocates the ideas of killing hundreds of Central Reserve Police Force personnel and thousands of policemen of various states by rejecting the constitution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and taking the law in hand .

‘’Dr Ambedkar also fought against the established system in a formal way , he did not even advocate violence. It seems those who are voicing against the cancellation of the award do not approve of the law and justice system of the country and they do not utter a single word about the martyrdom of the policemen who were victims of the violent activities of the Naxalites . This decision was announced by the committee which announced the award for Ghandy’s book without any consultation with the state government. This mistake was rectified by the Shinde-Fadnavis government in time,’’ said the BJP.