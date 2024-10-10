 Maharashtra BJP Seeks To Secure Marginal Caste Backing Amid Maratha Quota Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra BJP Seeks To Secure Marginal Caste Backing Amid Maratha Quota Crisis

Maharashtra BJP Seeks To Secure Marginal Caste Backing Amid Maratha Quota Crisis

After it became clear that the party might face stiff opposition from the dominant Maratha community, which is agitating for reservation in jobs and education, the BJP quietly began efforts to consolidate smaller, marginal community groups in its favour.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The BJP is working overtime at the grassroots level to engineer social change in Maharashtra, just like it did in Haryana, where it won a third consecutive election earlier this week.

After it became clear that the party might face stiff opposition from the dominant Maratha community, which is agitating for reservation in jobs and education, the BJP quietly began efforts to consolidate smaller, marginal community groups in its favour. The party ensured that the state Cabinet approved the establishment of corporations for different communities, irrespective of their numbers in Maharashtra. As a result, as many as 18 corporations have been announced in recent days and months. Not just Brahmins, Jains, and Rajputs, but even communities like the Sonars, Vishyas, and Lonari were taken by surprise when the state corporations were announced for their welfare.

Read Also
Haryana Elections Spark New Hope For BJP In Maharashtra's Political Arena
article-image

Move Taken By The BJP To Convince Caste Groups

In its effort to convince caste groups, the party has even announced budgetary support for the corporations. Last year, the state government announced corporations for Lingayats, Vadar, Gurav, Kumbhar and Ramoshi communities. The ruling alliance in general and the BJP, in particular, is leaving no stone unturned to consolidate its position among the smaller caste groups.

FPJ Shorts
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
World Sight Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And Everything You Need To Know
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
'After Ratan Tata': Who Will Inherit The ₹3,800 Crore Tata Empire? Know About Noel Tata And The Next Generation of Leaders
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium
Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium
Read Also
Haryana Election Results 2024: BJP Celebrates Victory As DCM Devendra Fadnavis Predicts Similar...
article-image

The BJP seems to be playing a victim card against the diatribe launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who is consistently targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the reservation issue, sources said. The BJP is also trying hard to project itself as a saviour of OBCs and smaller caste groups. Last but not least, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, who also heads the Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, recently announced a separate corporation for Maratha youths from the Marathwada region. JarangePatil is from the same region and has a huge following among the youth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

'Unseen Humility Of Ratan Tata Sir,' People Remember Kind Gestures Of Beloved Industrialist

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Ratan Tata's Funeral To Be Held At 5 PM Today At Worli Crematorium

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing Inspector Arrested In Bribery Case Linked To ₹300 Crore Bliss...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Maharashtra Government Launches ₹90 Crore Digital Publicity Tender Amid Upcoming Assembly...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...

Ratan Tata Funeral: Marine Drive Road Closed, Traffic Restrictions In SoBo Ahead Of Ratan Tata's...