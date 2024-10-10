Maharashtra BJP Seeks To Secure Marginal Caste Backing Amid Maratha Quota Crisis

Mumbai: The BJP is working overtime at the grassroots level to engineer social change in Maharashtra, just like it did in Haryana, where it won a third consecutive election earlier this week.

After it became clear that the party might face stiff opposition from the dominant Maratha community, which is agitating for reservation in jobs and education, the BJP quietly began efforts to consolidate smaller, marginal community groups in its favour. The party ensured that the state Cabinet approved the establishment of corporations for different communities, irrespective of their numbers in Maharashtra. As a result, as many as 18 corporations have been announced in recent days and months. Not just Brahmins, Jains, and Rajputs, but even communities like the Sonars, Vishyas, and Lonari were taken by surprise when the state corporations were announced for their welfare.

In its effort to convince caste groups, the party has even announced budgetary support for the corporations. Last year, the state government announced corporations for Lingayats, Vadar, Gurav, Kumbhar and Ramoshi communities. The ruling alliance in general and the BJP, in particular, is leaving no stone unturned to consolidate its position among the smaller caste groups.

The BJP seems to be playing a victim card against the diatribe launched by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil who is consistently targeting Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the reservation issue, sources said. The BJP is also trying hard to project itself as a saviour of OBCs and smaller caste groups. Last but not least, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, who also heads the Cabinet subcommittee on Maratha reservation, recently announced a separate corporation for Maratha youths from the Marathwada region. JarangePatil is from the same region and has a huge following among the youth.