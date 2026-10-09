Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan Takes Up Railway Commuters’ Issues, Seeks Direct Mumbai Locals From Dombivli, Nilje

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: BJP Maharashtra president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan on Thursday held a meeting with Central Railway officials to discuss the long-pending demands and grievances of commuters from the Kalyan-Dombivli region, including the introduction of direct local train services to Mumbai from Dombivli and Nilje stations.
The meeting was held at the Central Railway headquarters at CSMT in Mumbai with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hiresh Meena. Chavan urged the railway administration to take prompt steps to address the issues faced by daily commuters.
The meeting followed a visit by representatives of various railway passenger associations to Chavan on September 26, when they apprised him of the difficulties faced by commuters and submitted their demands.
Demand For Direct Local Services
One of the key demands raised during Thursday’s meeting was the introduction of a local train service from Nilje station to Mumbai every hour during peak commuting hours. Commuters also sought direct local services to Mumbai from Dombivli and Diva stations during rush hours to reduce travel difficulties.
Passenger safety, crowd management at railway stations and delays in local train services were among the other issues discussed at the meeting.
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Railway Asked To Address Concerns
Chavan asked Central Railway officials to examine the concerns and take timely measures to provide relief to commuters in the region.
Satish Singh, representing the Casa Rio and Casa Rio Gold Cooperative Housing Societies Federation in Lodha Palava, was also present at the meeting.
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