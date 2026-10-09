Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan Takes Up Railway Commuters’ Issues, Seeks Direct Mumbai Locals From Dombivli, Nilje

Ravindra Chavan discusses rush-hour train services, passenger safety and crowd management with Central Railway officials | X - @RaviDadaChavan

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: BJP Maharashtra president and Dombivli MLA Ravindra Chavan on Thursday held a meeting with Central Railway officials to discuss the long-pending demands and grievances of commuters from the Kalyan-Dombivli region, including the introduction of direct local train services to Mumbai from Dombivli and Nilje stations.

The meeting was held at the Central Railway headquarters at CSMT in Mumbai with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Hiresh Meena. Chavan urged the railway administration to take prompt steps to address the issues faced by daily commuters.

The meeting followed a visit by representatives of various railway passenger associations to Chavan on September 26, when they apprised him of the difficulties faced by commuters and submitted their demands.

कल्याण-डोंबिवली परिसरातील रेल्वे प्रवासी संघटनांच्या प्रतिनिधींनी शनिवार दि. २६ सप्टेंबर रोजी सदिच्छा भेट घेत आपल्या मागण्या मांडल्या होत्या. या पार्श्वभूमीवर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस येथील मध्य रेल्वेच्या कार्यालयात विभागीय रेल्वे प्रबंधक (डीआरएम) श्री. हिरेश मीना यांच्यासमवेत महत्त्वपूर्ण बैठक पार पडली. या बैठकीत रेल्वे प्रवाशांच्या प्रमुख समस्या व मागण्यांवर सविस्तर चर्चा करण्यात आली : 📌 गर्दीच्या वेळी निळजे स्थानकातून मुंबईकडे दर तासाला लोकल सुरू करणे. 📌 ऐन गर्दीच्या वेळी डोंबिवली व दिवा स्थानकातून थेट मुंबईकडे लोकल सुरू करणे. 📌 प्रवाशांची सुरक्षा, गर्दीचे व्यवस्थापन तसेच उशिराने धावणाऱ्या लोकलचा प्रश्न. या सर्व विषयांवर तातडीने मार्ग काढण्याच्या सूचना मध्य रेल्वे प्रशासनाला देण्यात आल्या. या प्रसंगी लोढा पलावा येथील कासा रियो अँड कासा रियो गोल्ड को-ऑप. हौ. सोसायटीज फेडरेशनच्या वतीने सतीश सिंग उपस्थित होते. #Dombivli #CentralRailway #RailwayPassengers — Ravindra Chavan (@RaviDadaChavan) October 8, 2026

Demand For Direct Local Services

One of the key demands raised during Thursday’s meeting was the introduction of a local train service from Nilje station to Mumbai every hour during peak commuting hours. Commuters also sought direct local services to Mumbai from Dombivli and Diva stations during rush hours to reduce travel difficulties.

Passenger safety, crowd management at railway stations and delays in local train services were among the other issues discussed at the meeting.

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Railway Asked To Address Concerns

Chavan asked Central Railway officials to examine the concerns and take timely measures to provide relief to commuters in the region.

Satish Singh, representing the Casa Rio and Casa Rio Gold Cooperative Housing Societies Federation in Lodha Palava, was also present at the meeting.

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