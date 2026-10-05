'Marathi Is Our Identity And Pride': Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan Stresses AI, Technology & Literature To Connect With New Generation | File photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan said the Marathi language represents the identity, cultural heritage and pride of the people of Maharashtra, while emphasising the need to connect literature with technology and the changing aspirations of the younger generation.

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Chavan was speaking at the 11th Nandi Sammelan held in Dombivli, where he served as the reception president. The literary event was organised against the backdrop of the upcoming 100th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan and witnessed participation from writers, journalists, academics, young people and literature enthusiasts.

The central theme of this year's gathering was the intersection of information technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and literature. Discussions and panel sessions focused on how AI is transforming everyday life, career opportunities and the employment landscape, besides examining the evolving role of Marathi language and literature in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“Marathi is our identity, pride and sense of belonging. This Nandi Sammelan is a platform that connects literature, technology and the thought process of the new generation,” Chavan said.

The event also saw discussions on the opportunities and challenges emerging from rapid technological advancement and its impact on society. Speakers deliberated on how Marathi literature can retain its relevance and reach newer audiences while adapting to developments in AI and digital technology.

The gathering received an enthusiastic response from Dombivli residents, particularly young people and literature lovers.

Samarth Yuva Foundation president and BJP Maharashtra general secretary Rajesh Pande, writer Arun Shewte, senior journalist Shrikant Bojewar, Madhav Joshi, Prof Dr Vinay Bhole, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad Dombivli branch president Dr Dhanashree Sane, Dombivlikar magazine executive editor Prabhu Kapse and Kalyan-Dombivli deputy mayor Rahul Damle were among those present.

Several prominent personalities from the literary, social and cultural fields also attended the event.