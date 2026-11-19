Maharashtra BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail In 16-Year-Old Uran Assault Case, Granted Bail | X - T_RexRoars

Navi Mumbai: In a setback to sitting BJP MLA from Uran, Mahesh Baldi, a court in Alibag on Thursday sentenced him and three others to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a 16-year-old assault and grievous hurt case. Chief Judicial Magistrate D.M. Zate rejected the accused's plea for relief under the Probation of Offenders Act, citing the gravity of the offence. However, all four convicts were granted bail to enable them to appeal against the verdict before a higher court.

The other three convicts are Sunil Janardan Pednekar, Pravin Janardan Pednekar and Ganesh Sadashiv Patil. The court convicted them under Sections 325, 324, 323 and 506 (Part II), read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Baldi was also sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment under Section 509. All sentences will run concurrently.

Assault Case Dates Back To 2010

The case dates back to March 4, 2010, when Mayur Gharat, son of complainant Kashinath Gharat, had gone to Omkar Medical near Sane Guruji Garden in Uran to purchase medicines. Around 8.30 pm, the accused allegedly picked a quarrel with him and assaulted him with bamboo sticks and fists.

When Mayur's parents rushed to the spot to rescue him, his father, Kashinath, was also assaulted. Baldi allegedly abused Mayur's mother, Nutan Gharat, using obscene language, while Sunil Pednekar allegedly threatened to kill the family by showing them a pistol.

Mayur sustained serious injuries and was admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi, where he underwent treatment for 21 days. Considering the nature of the injuries and the duration of treatment, the court accepted the prosecution's case of grievous hurt.

Court Examines Evidence And Witness Testimonies

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. After assessing their testimonies and the evidence presented, the court held all four accused guilty of the offences.

During the sentencing hearing, advocate Ankit S. Bangera, appearing for the accused, sought the benefit of probation, arguing that the convicts were respectable members of society. The defence pointed out that Baldi was a sitting MLA and Ganesh Patil was a councillor of the Uran Municipal Council, and contended that imprisonment could adversely affect their social and political careers.

However, the court declined to grant probation, observing that assaulting a young student in a public place and threatening the family by displaying a pistol were serious offences that did not warrant such leniency.

Victims Awarded Rs 65,000 Compensation

The court also directed that, after the appeal period expires, compensation be paid to the victims from the fine amount. Mayur Gharat will receive Rs 50,000, his father Kashinath Gharat Rs 10,000 and his mother Nutan Gharat Rs 5,000, taking the total compensation to Rs 65,000.

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Mahesh Baldi Plans To Appeal Verdict

“Being a people's representative, I went to the spot after learning that a friend's daughter had been eve-teased. A fight had broken out following the incident, and I reached the spot only after the altercation had taken place. However, if this is what the court has observed, we respect the verdict and have faith in the higher judiciary as well. As per the legal procedure, we will file an appeal before the higher court. There are still three more levels of judicial remedy available where we can present our side,” said Mahesh Baldi.

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