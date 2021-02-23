Maharashtra: BJP loses Mayoral polls in Sangli Municipal Corporation; NCP's Digvijay Suryavanshi wins big

Nationalist Congress Party's Digvijay Suryavanshi has won the mayoral polls in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad Municipal Corporation.

Digvijay Suryavashi became mayor after defeating BJP's Dhiraj Suryavanshi.

Digvijay Suryavanshi got 39 votes while BJP's Dheeraj Suryavanshi got 36 votes.

In the Sangli civic body with a strength of 78 seats, BJP had the majority of 41 seats, with Congress and NCP each with 20 and 15 seats respectively. While there are two independents.

Sangli guardian minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil congratulated the winning candidate on Twitter.