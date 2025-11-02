 Maharashtra BJP Holds 'Silent Protest' To Counter MVA’s 'Satyacha Morcha', Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Fake Narrative
Maharashtra BJP Holds 'Silent Protest' To Counter MVA’s 'Satyacha Morcha', Accuses Opposition Of Spreading Fake Narrative

The BJP said that the Opposition's real target is the party itself, not the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 07:47 AM IST
Maharashtra BJP President, Ravindra Chavan |

The Maharashtra BJP held a 'silent protest' on Saturday to counter the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) 'Satyacha Morcha' against irregularities in the voters' lists, claiming the Opposition was attempting to “spread fake narrative” ahead of the civic polls.

The BJP leaders and workers wore black tape across their mouths. Party's state unit chief Ravindra Chavan, while talking to media persons, said that the protest aims to expose the MVA's alleged attempts to spread fake narratives ahead of elections. “They are opposing development as the Mahayuti government is working tirelessly for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Chavan also said the MVA leaders were attempting to destabilise society and the government through misinformation with the help of some organisations and NGOs. “But the government will give a befitting reply to the opposition,” he said.

article-image

“Some groups were working to create divisions among caste and religion in the state,” Chavan alleged, adding, the Mahayuti government strived to provide justice to Marathas and the OBC communities.

All the senior party leaders from the BJP, including skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, city unit chief Amit Satam, and Mahila Morcha Chief Chitra Wagh, participated in the silent protest.

