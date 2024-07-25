Maharashtra: BJP Chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule Urges ECI Commissioner To Fix Voter List Errors Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File photo

Mumbai: Chandrashekhar Bawankule, State President of Bharatiya Janata Party has requested the Central Chief Election Commissioner to remove the defects in the voter lists of the Lok Sabha elections before the assembly elections. He pointed out that about 10 percent of the voters in Maharashtra were deprived of the right to vote due to serious errors in the voter lists prepared for the Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, July 24, there was a discussion between the Chief Election Commissioner of the Central Election Commission and Bawankule , Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar and former MP Kirit Somaiya in New Delhi. On this occasion Bawankule submitted to him.

While speaking to media, Bawankule said that he informed about the errors in the booths and voter list in Maharashtra. One and a half lakh votes in a constituency in 2019 were not there in the list of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For this they have given the example of Nagpur Lok Sabha Constituency.

He further said that information was given about the data entry situation while preparing voter lists. Along with this, it was requested that the voter list on one booth should be made of 1000 voters. Along with this, they demanded that the age of elderly voters should be increased from 85 to 75 and 100 percent booths should be set up in housing societies . Booths in the same building should be placed next to each other.

It appears that the Chief Election Commissioner noticed the mistakes made by the booth level officials. He also convinced them that many people could not vote due to lack of photos. He expressed hope to the Election Commissioner that the upcoming assembly election will be good and the voters will be able to exercise their right to vote.