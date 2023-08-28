Maharashtra: BJP Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Speak Of Development 'For At least 15 Minutes'

Praveen Darekar | ANI

Uddhav Thackeray should speak at least for an hour on development issues without taunting or abusing anyone, BJP leader Praveen Darekar challenged the Shiv Sena (UBT) president on Monday while lashing him out for his explatives against Fadnavis at Hingoli.

Thackery has started speaking like a mindless person off late, Darekar said and added that since Thackeray is neck deep in corruption during COVID period and doesn't see any way to get out of it and hence, out of frustration, he has stooped low and started levelling baseless charges against DCM Devendra Fadnavis who is free of any corruption charges.

"I'm tempted to call him by various bad names. But, I won't do that. While speaking at Hingoli, he said several meaningless things. Challenged to show guts. If he has guts, he should go to people and show that. He says his is a fight for democracy. But, he should take pains to explain how Balasaheb-Uddhav and then Aaditya is a democracy? He should explain whether it is democracy when he becomes CM and his son is a minister in his cabinet?," Darekar asked.

"You only care for development of your family and let others go disarray," Darekar said while accusing the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief of betraying the people of the state.

"Fadnavis went to Japan to seek investment and not like you to enjoy holidays with family at a crucial time," Darekar said while attacking Uddhav Thackeray for his expletives against Fadnavis.

Darekar also slammed Thackeray for his criticism of Chandrayan 3 moon mission. He can win an international award for derogatory words, Darekar said. India has reached moon and that has reaffirmed the people's faith in Modi. But, Thackeray lost people's trust while in power, Darekar said.

He also added that he shall be sending the booklet on Modi's 9 years in office so that he (Uddhav) learns about how power is engaged for the betterment of people.

