Maharashtra: BJP Announces 3 Candidates For October 23 MLC Polls; Check Details | PTI

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced three candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections from the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.

BJP announces three candidates

The announcement covers the Pune Division Graduates’ constituency, Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency and Pune Division Teachers’ constituency. Smita Jadhav will contest from the Pune Division Graduates’ constituency, Sudhakar Kohle from the Nagpur Division Graduates’ constituency and Kaustubh Gawde from the Pune Division Teachers’ constituency.

भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति ने महाराष्ट्र में होने वाले स्नातक और शिक्षक निर्वाचन क्षेत्रों के विधान परिषद् चुनाव 2026 हेतु निम्नलिखित नामों पर अपनी स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। https://t.co/a6Rxazi5By — BJP (@BJP4India) October 4, 2026

Election schedule announced

The formal notification for the elections was issued on September 29, with polling slated to be held on October 23, while the last date for filing nominations is October 6. Scrutiny of nominations will take place on October 7, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until October 9.

The counting of votes will take place on October 27, and the election process is scheduled to be completed by October 31.

Five constituencies go to polls

The five constituencies going to the polls are Aurangabad Division Graduates’, Pune Division Graduates’, Nagpur Division Graduates’, Amravati Division Teachers’ and Pune Division Teachers’. The seats are falling vacant as the terms of the sitting members end on December 6, 2026, reported India TV.

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