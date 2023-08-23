Maharashtra: BJP Accuses Thackeray Family of Receiving Funds From Khichadi Contracts Amidst Covid Pandemic

BJP Makes Allegations Against Thackeray Family Of Receiving Money From Kichadi Contracts During Covid Pandemic | File pic

Mumbai: A senior BJP leader on Wednesday accused the members of a political family of receiving money from contracts of Khichdi for labourers during COVID lockdown.

“A company named Sahyadri Refreshments was given a contract worth ₹9 crore to provide Khichdi for migrating labourers during the pandemic. After the money was deposited into the bank account of the company, it was transferred to numerous accounts of shell companies,” former BJP leader said at a press conference on Wednesday, adding that the money has gone into the accounts of members of a political family along with some leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

BJP leader accuses the Thackerays of several discrepancies

While stating that a complaint has been registered in the case and that the agencies are tracing the money trail, the BJP leader also said that there were several other discrepancies – like the company was given ₹41 lakh towards GST, but scrutiny into the details of the company revealed that the GST registration of the company had been cancelled.

Accused in Covid-19 hospital scam

The company - Sahyadri Refreshments – belongs to Rajeev Salunkhe, one of the accused in the COVID hospital scam and is currently behind bars. He was partner of another accused Sujit Patkar.

The BJP leader also said that Ratnagiri police have confirmed that the Sai Resort at Dapoli belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab and that action has been taken in cases of cheating and forgery against him. He also added that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader will have to explain his alleged involvement in the Sai Resort scam at Dapoli.

