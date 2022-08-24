e-Paper Get App

Watch video: Shinde-faction leaders protest in front of Aditya Thackeray, accuse Matoshree of corruption

The legislators raised slogans saying, "Anil Parab's crores, Matoshree afloat," taking a jibe at Opposition leaders remark against Shinde-Fadnavis government last week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Shinde-faction leaders raising slogans as Aditya Thackeray goes by |

Leaders from Chief Minister Eknath Sinde faction of Shiv Sena on Wednesday, August 24, sloganeered as Aditya Thackeray arrived at the state assembly ahead of the monsoon session.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Shinde and some opposition legislators shouted slogans against each other on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The NCP MLAs carried carrots in an bid to taunt the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition.

The Shinde faction MLAs tried to snatch the carrots from the NCP legislators, raising tension on the legislature building steps.

Some legislators from the two sides then intervened and diffused the tension.

With PTI inputs

