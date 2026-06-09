Maharashtra: Biker Without Helmet Falls After Latur Traffic Police Steps In Front Of Vehicle To Stop Him; Video Sparks Outrage | copwatchbharat

Latur: A video from Maharashtra's Latur district has surfaced online showing a traffic police inspector attempting to stop a biker who was allegedly riding without a helmet. The incident, captured on camera and widely circulated on social media, has triggered criticism and raised concerns about the manner in which traffic enforcement is being carried out.

The video, shared by user 'copwatchbharat', reportedly shows the police officer stepping directly into the path of the approaching motorcycle in an attempt to stop the rider. As the biker tries to react, he appears to lose control of the vehicle and falls onto the road, bumping into the divider.

Latur, Maharashtra Police !



Are we waiting for people to die at the hands of such Police Officers ?



When are we going to say enough is enough ?



The role of the traffic police is to regulate traffic, enforce road safety, and issue penalties (challans) for violations.



They… pic.twitter.com/oK0HOvjmQs — copwatchbharat (@copwatchbharat) June 8, 2026

The impact has raised concerns about the possibility of serious injuries, although no official information regarding the rider's condition has been released so far.

In its post, 'copwatchbharat' also highlighted what it described as the legally prescribed role of traffic police personnel. The post stated that the responsibility of traffic police is to regulate traffic, enforce road safety measures and issue penalties or challans for traffic violations.

It argued that officers do not possess the authority to physically punish citizens and that any form of physical action leading to injury could amount to a violation of legal and human rights protections.

The social media post further referred to the principle of due process, stating that if a rider fails to stop when instructed, police authorities have legal mechanisms available to them. These include recording the vehicle's registration number, identifying the owner and issuing a challan or legal summons through the appropriate channels.

No official statement from the Latur Police regarding the viral video had been reported at the time of writing. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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