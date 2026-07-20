Maharashtra Bets Big On Sindhudurg: Konkan's Crown Jewel Named Priority Hub Under 'One State, One Destination' Initiative

Maharashtra officials outline a comprehensive tourism roadmap to transform Sindhudurg into a globally recognised destination under the ‘One State, One Destination’ initiative | File Photo

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: The Maharashtra government has set the wheels in motion to transform Sindhudurg district into a world-class travel hub under its flagship ‘One State, One Destination’ initiative, as part of a major policy push to position coastal Konkan on the global travel map.

The state's tourism development roadmap for the Konkan district focuses on expanding core infrastructure and amenities while also providing direct benefits to the local community.

Integrated Tourism Roadmap

A high-level strategic planning session convened at the District Collector’s office in Sindhudurg laid out a comprehensive roadmap for integrated infrastructure, sustainable development and targeted destination branding across the coastal belt.

Deputy Collector Smt. Pratibha Varale, Smt. Aarti Desai, Deputy Director, Konkan Division, Dr. Prabha Manohar, Executive Engineer Shri Akash Chakor, District Planning Officer Shri Yashwant Budhavale, Shri Amit Kamat, pic.twitter.com/JATL3C8iJV — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) July 18, 2026

The preliminary planning meeting brought together senior bureaucrats, regional planning officers and key tourism stakeholders to address long-standing gaps in regional tourism execution.

Rather than fragmented growth, the state is pushing for a unified development model. It plans to substantially upgrade last-mile transportation, modern sanitation facilities and well-equipped tourist information centres across high-footfall zones.

The state also aims to craft dedicated travel circuits connecting pristine beaches, heritage forts and biodiversity hotspots while creating a distinctive brand identity for Malvani cuisine and local handicrafts.

It also plans to launch targeted digital campaigns to improve international and domestic visitor engagement and streamline travel planning while establishing structured mechanisms for public participation, ensuring local homestays, artisans and guides directly benefit from the initiative.

Focus On Local Livelihoods

Tourism Director Mangesh Joshi highlighted that the initiative focuses heavily on long-term sustainability and livelihood creation. "The One State, One Destination initiative seeks to unlock the unique tourism potential of every region through an integrated and sustainable approach. Through coordinated planning, destination branding and active community participation, we remain committed to creating quality tourism experiences that also generate greater employment for local communities."

The meeting saw participation from key administrative figures, including the Resident Deputy Collector, Deputy Collectors, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Konkan region, among others. Following this initial consultation phase, all participating departments have been directed to submit targeted action proposals. These inputs will be integrated into a master action plan to drive phased execution across the district over the coming months.

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Vision For Global Recognition

District Collector Trupti Dhodmise highlighted that Sindhudurg holds an unmatched combination of natural and cultural assets. "Sindhudurg brings together a rare mix of pristine beaches, historic forts, rich biodiversity, rural tourism and vibrant local culture. Realising this potential will require close coordination among all concerned departments, along with active participation from local communities — a joint effort essential to positioning Sindhudurg as a globally recognised destination."

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