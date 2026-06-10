Maharashtra Becomes Top EV Beneficiary As Tata Power Installs Over 2,400 Charging Points, 1,800 In Mumbai And Navi Mumbai | Representative Image

Maharashtra has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of India's electric vehicle (EV) transition, with Tata Power establishing more than 2,400 EV charging points across the state, including over 1,800 chargers in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The development comes as the company announced that its nationwide charging network has enabled over 414 million green miles and facilitated more than 7.5 lakh EV charging sessions across the country.

Environmental Impact

With one of the largest EV charging networks in India, Tata Power said its infrastructure has helped avoid nearly 50,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions by supporting cleaner mobility options. The company currently operates more than 5,500 public charging points across over 700 cities and towns, making EV charging accessible across highways, commercial hubs, workplaces and residential communities.

For Maharashtra, particularly the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the expanding charging network is expected to further boost EV adoption at a time when rising fuel costs and environmental concerns are encouraging more motorists to switch to electric vehicles. Mumbai and Navi Mumbai have emerged as key EV markets due to growing charging availability and increasing consumer acceptance of electric mobility.

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Expansion Drive

As part of its latest expansion drive, Tata Power EZ Charge recently inaugurated new charging stations in Pune, along with facilities on both sides of the Ahmedabad–Vadodara Expressway and a charging hub in Kolkata. The company has also installed more than 2.3 lakh home chargers across India in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, helping EV owners charge their vehicles conveniently at home.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of strong growth in India's EV market. EV sales crossed 2.55 million units in FY2026, with all vehicle segments registering double-digit growth. Industry experts say the availability of reliable charging infrastructure remains one of the most critical factors driving consumer confidence and accelerating the shift towards cleaner transportation.

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