Maharashtra Bans Sale Of Loose Spice Powders; FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe Warns Of Strict Action Against Adulteration | VIDEO

Maharashtra FDA has mandated sealed packaging for spice powders and blended masalas to curb adulteration and protect consumers | AI Generated Image (IANS)

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: The loose turmeric, chilli powder and garam masala bought by households from neighbourhood grocery stores will now have to be sold in properly packed and sealed form, as the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has prohibited the sale of loose, unpacked spice powders and mixed spices across the state.

The order, issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Thursday, aims to protect consumers from adulteration and contamination by tightening controls from production to retail.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says, "Adulterating spices with artificial colors, inferior quality raw materials, spent or extracted spices, foreign substances, and other adulterants poses a serious risk to consumer health, leading to strict regulatory compliance orders across the entire supply chain from production to sale. These compliance regulations apply to all spice business operators..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2026

“Any food business operator who compromises the health of citizens will be held accountable under the law,” Mundhe said, directing officials to trace the source of adulteration rather than limiting action to the retailer.

Ban Covers Manufacturers, Retailers And Online Platforms

The order covers manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, e-commerce platforms, hotels and caterers dealing in spices, including turmeric, chilli, coriander, cumin, black pepper and blended masalas. Spices must be packed and sealed at the place of production before distribution and sale.

The FDA has banned prohibited colours such as Metanil Yellow, Rhodamine B, Sudan dyes and Lead Chromate. Mixing brick powder, chalk, sawdust or other unauthorised substances to increase the quantity of spices, as well as selling spices from which extracts have been removed, will invite action.

Mundhe said laboratory tests of spices had found artificial colours and other chemicals, prompting the FDA to issue a fresh enforcement order.

Hygiene And Labelling Rules Tightened

To prevent contamination, drying spices on public roads, tarred surfaces, drains and near garbage bins or cattle sheds has been prohibited. The use of ethylene oxide for spice sterilisation is also banned.

Businesses must maintain hygienic premises and hold a valid FSSAI licence or registration, as applicable; a trade licence alone is insufficient for manufacturing or grinding spices.

Packaged products must carry details such as ingredients, the manufacturer’s information, licence and batch numbers, and manufacturing or packing and best-before dates. Misleading claims about purity, naturalness, organic production or health benefits are prohibited.

Violations Could Lead To Seizures And Jail Terms

The FDA warned that violations could lead to the seizure of products, stoppage of sales, recalls, suspension or cancellation of licences, and court proceedings.

Under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, unsafe food causing death can attract imprisonment of at least seven years, extendable to life, and a fine of at least Rs 10 lakh.

If unsafe food causes grievous injury, imprisonment can extend to six years, with a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Operating without a valid licence can attract imprisonment of up to six months and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Misleading advertisements or false claims can attract a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

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Mundhe said investigations would extend to original producers, grinding and blending units, repackers and suppliers of prohibited colours, rather than targeting only the retailer.

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