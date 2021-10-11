Maharashtra bandh: Thane district areas observe mix reaction

Thane: In the wake of a statewide bandh called by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar saw a mixed reaction. The Thane Municipal Transport buses are an easy transport for citizens to reach every corner of the city. Had supported the bandh, it could have led to the suffering of common citizens who use the transport service. However, auto-rickshaws were seen taking commuters during such emergencies.

A video that went viral on social media shows Shiv Sainiks assaulting the auto-rickshaw drivers at Jambli Naka in Thane with a stick. Citizens took up to social media to blame the MVA government for making such forceful bandh and assaulting people and the common man.

The Shiv-Sena and Nationalist Congress Party were seen together in the protest rally. Anand Paranjpe, city president of NCP, and party members participated in the rally requesting shopkeepers and vehicles to follow the bandh and keep the shop shut. The rally that visited the different parts of the city was also participated by Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC.

"We are thankful for the support and cooperation from Thanekar for the bandh. Many shopkeepers supported the bandh. Those who think the bandh is a loss for them. Remember tomorrow you will too get a crush," added Paranjpe.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party members from Thane opposed the bandh declaring it to be harassment to citizens. The shopkeepers in Ulhasnagar didn't support the bandh.

The local BJP MLA, Kumar Ailani, and corporator and members roamed around in the market area to make sure that the shop were open. They ask the shopkeepers to keep the shops open. "As many have faced loss during the pandemic and questioned the government as to who will payout," added Kalani.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:32 PM IST