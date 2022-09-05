e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra: BA.2.75 Omicron patients on the rise in state

Till date there are 369 BA.4 and BA.5 patients while 675 BA.2.75 patients.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 07:40 PM IST
The public health department on Monday said that the latest report suggests that BA.2.75 Omicron sub variant patients are on the rise while patients of BA.5 variant which was earlier the dominant one, seem to be reducing in Maharashtra.

As per various reports from several laboratories between August 20 and September 1, 21 patients of BA.5 in addition to 216 patients of BA.2.75 were found in the state. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these patients was underway. This has taken the state tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 369 and BA.2.75 patients to 675.

District-wise BA.4 and BA.5 patients included Pune 249, Mumbai 72, Thane 16, Nagpur 10, Raigad 7, Sangli 6, Palghar 4 and Kolhapur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Solapur and Satara one each.

According to the department, the district-wise BA 2.75 comprises Pune 361, Mumbai 131, Nagpur 106, Yavatmal 24, Chandrapur 18, Solapur 15, Gondia 6, Gadchiroli 3 and Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Wardha and Washington two each and Sangli one.

The department said that routine genome sequencing surveillance was underway for Covid-19 in the state across 7 laboratories under INSACOG.

