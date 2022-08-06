Maharashtra: 14 patients of BA.5, 35 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected | PTI

Fourteen patients of BA.5 Omicron sub-variant and 35 of BA.2.75 were found in Maharashtra on Saturday, as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune. While one case of BA.2.75 is from Solapur and two are from Akola, all remaining 46 cases (BA.2.75 (32 cases) and VA.5 (14 cases) are from Pune.

According to the state public health department, these are positive cases from July 20 to 28. A detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is underway, it added.

This has taken the BA.4 and BA.5 patients’ tally to 272 and that of BA.2.75 to 234 in Maharashtra.

The district wise BA.4 and BA.5 patients included Pune 177, Mumbai 51, Thane 16, Raigad 7, Sangli 5, Nagpur 8, Palghar 4, Kolhapur 2.

The district wise BA.2.75 patients comprised Pune 159, Nagpur 33, Yavatmal 12, Solapur 9, Mumbai 5, Akola 6, Thane 3, Washington 2, Amravati, Buldhana, Jalna, Latur and Sangli one each.

Meanwhile, 1,931 new COVID 19 positive cases were found in the state today while there were 9 deaths. The fatality rate is 1.83%.