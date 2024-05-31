 Maharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year

Maharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year

The FDI is more than double the total investment received by Gujarat, and more than the combined sum of second-ranked Karnataka and third-ranked Gujarat.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state has attracted the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country for the second consecutive year.

As per the data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trader (DPIIT) on May 30, Maharashtra has received investment worth Rs1,25, 101 crore in 2023-24, he said. The deputy CM said in the financial year 2022-23, the state received FDI worth Rs 1,18,422 crore.

Maharashtra, which lagged in attracting investment during MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) tenure, has once again risen to the top position for two consecutive years, he said.

According to Fadnavis, the investment in this financial year is more than double the total investment received by Gujarat and more than the combined sum of second-ranked Karnataka and third-ranked Gujarat.

Read Also
2.2 Lakh Crore Dividend: FDI Companies Dividend Jumps 43%
article-image

Tearing into the opposition parties Fadnavis tweeted, “It takes courage to walk the talk, act and prove yourself but mere jabbering takes no courage.”

Fadnavis' claim has significance because Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya had always targeted the Mahayuti government for failing to bring FDI into the state. Thackeray alleged that the Modi government is threatening investors and stealing investments from Maharashtra.

As per the data, Karnataka received an investment of Rs 66,600 crore and Gujarat has brought Rs54,427 crore investment for the financial year 2023-24.

Read Also
Govt Examining FDI Flow From China In Paytm Payments Services
article-image

Earlier in January, Chief Minster Eknath Shinde had announced that Maharashtra had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs3.53 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Maha's big flow

2023-24 Rs1,25, 101 cr

2022-23 Rs 1,18,422 cr

Other toppers

Karnataka Rs 66,600 cr

Gujarat Rs 54,427 cr

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 2 Staffers Of Producer Booked For Stealing, Taking Father's Nudes

Mumbai: 2 Staffers Of Producer Booked For Stealing, Taking Father's Nudes

Mumbai: MMRDA Establishes 24x7 Control Room For Upcoming Monsoon Season

Mumbai: MMRDA Establishes 24x7 Control Room For Upcoming Monsoon Season

Maharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year

Maharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrests Youth For Stalking Woman From Nashik

Mira-Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrests Youth For Stalking Woman From Nashik

Central Railway Provides TRD Staff With Dielectric Shoes As Safety Measure To Avoid Electric Shock...

Central Railway Provides TRD Staff With Dielectric Shoes As Safety Measure To Avoid Electric Shock...