Maharashtra Attracts Highest FDI For Second Consecutive Year

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state has attracted the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country for the second consecutive year.

As per the data released by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trader (DPIIT) on May 30, Maharashtra has received investment worth Rs1,25, 101 crore in 2023-24, he said. The deputy CM said in the financial year 2022-23, the state received FDI worth Rs 1,18,422 crore.

Maharashtra, which lagged in attracting investment during MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) tenure, has once again risen to the top position for two consecutive years, he said.

According to Fadnavis, the investment in this financial year is more than double the total investment received by Gujarat and more than the combined sum of second-ranked Karnataka and third-ranked Gujarat.

Tearing into the opposition parties Fadnavis tweeted, “It takes courage to walk the talk, act and prove yourself but mere jabbering takes no courage.”

Fadnavis' claim has significance because Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya had always targeted the Mahayuti government for failing to bring FDI into the state. Thackeray alleged that the Modi government is threatening investors and stealing investments from Maharashtra.

As per the data, Karnataka received an investment of Rs 66,600 crore and Gujarat has brought Rs54,427 crore investment for the financial year 2023-24.

Earlier in January, Chief Minster Eknath Shinde had announced that Maharashtra had signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs3.53 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Maha's big flow

2023-24 Rs1,25, 101 cr

2022-23 Rs 1,18,422 cr

Other toppers

Karnataka Rs 66,600 cr

Gujarat Rs 54,427 cr