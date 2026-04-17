Maharashtra Attracts ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Investments From Shyam Steel & JW Global India Pvt Ltd |

Mumbai: Shyam Steel and JW Global India Pvt Ltd will invest a combined ₹1.75 lakh crore in Maharashtra, creating over 11,500 jobs. West Bengal-based Shyam Steel will invest ₹10,000 crore to set up a steel plant in Gondpipri taluka of Chandrapur, generating 8,000 jobs. JW Global India has proposed investments worth ₹1.65 lakh crore, including a ₹14,976 crore floating solar power project at Ujani dam in Solapur, which will create 500 permanent jobs.

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The group also plans AI campuses, green hydrogen projects and small modular nuclear reactors, adding 3,000 jobs. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government is extending full cooperation to investors setting up industries in Maharashtra. He added that Maharashtra leads in sustainable energy investments following the Centre’s push to open civil nuclear energy to private participation. “The state is entering a new phase of industrial growth driven by investor-friendly policies,” he said.

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