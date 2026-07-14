Maharashtra ATS Widens Probe Into Pakistan-Based Gangster Shehzad Bhatti, Questions 66 Across Pune

Maharashtra ATS questioned 66 people in Pune as it expanded its investigation into the alleged network linked to Shehzad Bhatti | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 14, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday conducted searches across Pune district and questioned 66 persons over their alleged links with Pakistan-based gangster Shehzad Bhatti, as part of an expanding statewide probe into a suspected network of operatives and facilitators, officials said.

The searches began around 7 am and were carried out with the assistance of the Pune City Police, Pune Rural Police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Officials said those questioned had allegedly been in direct or indirect contact with Bhatti or persons associated with his network. Investigators are attempting to identify local facilitators, suspected associates and support networks that may have aided the Pakistan-based gangster's operations in the state.

Digital Evidence Under Scanner

As part of the probe, the ATS is analysing mobile phones, call detail records (CDRs), internet-based calls, chat histories, social media accounts and other digital devices seized from the 66 individuals to determine the nature and extent of their alleged contact with Bhatti and his associates.

The operation comes days after the ATS conducted coordinated searches across Maharashtra through its 14 units, during which more than 100 persons were questioned over their alleged links with the Pakistan-based gangster.

Financial Trail Examined

Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster, is under investigation by security agencies for allegedly using social media platforms to establish contact with Indian youth and attempting to influence or radicalise them for activities deemed prejudicial to national security. Officials said the statewide operation was launched on the basis of these intelligence inputs.

Also Watch:

Officials said the investigation has since expanded beyond online communication to include scrutiny of financial transactions allegedly linked to Bhatti's network. Investigators are examining whether funds were transferred to individuals in India, the purpose of such transactions and whether they formed part of a larger organised network.

No arrests have been made so far. Officials said further legal action would depend on the forensic examination of the seized digital devices and analysis of the financial trail.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/