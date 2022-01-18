Maharashtra: ATS seeks 'terror suspects' custody again

The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) which arrested three persons in connection with alleged terror plot in September last year have moved an application before the court seeking custody of one of the accused. In its application, the anti terror agency claimed that that they have found fresh evidences in the case and they want to interrogate the accused Jhakir Shaikh with respect to the fresh evidences.

In its application the agency has claimed that, during the investigation they have got hold of transcripts of Zakir's conversation with a person suspected to be based in Pakistan, however lot of code words had been used in the conversation, to understand if custody has been sought.

The ATS has already exhausted around 20 days of Zakir's custody out of 30 days permitted under Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act (UAPA), the ATS has sought remaining 10 days of custody. The court has kept the matter for hearing on January 27. Along with Zakir ATS had arrested, Rizwan Momin and Mohammad Irfan Rehmat Ali Shaikh.

The ATS claimed that Zakir was in touch with a person name Anthony who is in foreign land. His brother Shagir based in another country would send money to fund terror related activities claimed the agency.

Jakir has been arrested under section 18 (whoever conspires or attempts to commit, or advocates, abets, advises or incites or knowingly facilitates the commission of, a terrorist act or any act preparatory to the commission of a terrorist act) of the (UAPA).

The September action came after Delhi Special Cell arrested six persons from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan for allegedly planning serial blasts in Delhi and UP and targeted killings in Maharashtra and other states.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:09 AM IST