Maharashtra: ATS Making Inquiries With Duo Who Visited To Meet Abu Salem In Nashik Jail

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The Anti Terrorism Squad on Thursday made inquiries with a woman and a foreign national who had reportedly come to meet Abu Salem, who is currently lodged at Nashik jail. The police are making inquiries about the purpose of the visit, sources said.

According to the police, a woman and a foreigner had visited the jail to meet Salem. The ATS who learnt about this visit then made inquiries with them and the inquiry went on for nearly five hours.

During the inquiry, the woman has claimed to the police that she had obtained required permission to meet Salem. A team of ATS from Mumbai has also left for Nashik.

Salem, who was held guilty for his role in the 1993 blasts was shifted to Nashik jail from Taloja jail recently.

According to sources the woman who visited underworld don Abu Salem is reportedly his longtime girlfriend. Their romantic relationship has spanned over 15 to 20 years.

Abu Salem had previously petitioned in the court for permission to marry her, but his request was rejected.