Maharashtra ATS Identifies 18 Key Associates Of Banned Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network, Flags Online Recruitment And Sleeper Cells

The Maharashtra ATS has warned citizens about suspected online recruitment and sleeper-cell activities linked to the Shahzad Bhatti network | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified at least 18 associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti who are allegedly involved in spreading their network in India by misusing social media to peddle their propaganda, brainwash citizens and create sleeper cells or agents at the local level for subversive activities such as gathering secret information, smuggling drugs and transporting illegal weapons.

ATS Identifies Key Associates

According to the preliminary investigation and information provided by various agencies to the ATS, Shahzad Bhatti and his associates Abid Jat alias Abid Chhal, Munna Jingada, Ajmal Gujar, Hasan Gujjar, Hammad Memon, Gana Hunen, Ashraf Bashir Alam, Sohail Ahmed alias Sohail Banoach, Farooq Khokar, Sardar Zhogsingh alias Dogar, Yawar Khan, Sohail Chaudhary, Jafar Supari, Sunny Tiger, Sheikh Salman, Sarfaraz Dogar, Abu Musa and Nomi Khan, among others, have been using several methods to spread their network in India.

The operatives are allegedly interacting with Indian youth through various profiles on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and WhatsApp. They are reportedly using religious or socially sensitive rhetoric to create discontent among young people and brainwash them. They are also allegedly luring unemployed or economically vulnerable individuals with money to entice them into anti-national and anti-social activities.

Bhatti's network is also allegedly involved in creating sleeper cells or agents at the local level for subversive activities such as gathering secret information, smuggling drugs and transporting illegal weapons.

Government Declares Network A Terrorist Organisation

Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is an organisation that is allegedly working to smuggle arms, explosives and narcotics across the border by inciting youth and local criminals. It is described as posing a serious threat to the democratic system, social harmony and internal peace of the country through terrorist activities. Therefore, the Government of India declared SBN a terrorist organisation on September 16, 2026.

ATS Issues Advisory To Citizens

The ATS has appealed to Indian youth and parents to help safeguard the country's internal security and people's future. The agency has urged citizens across the state, especially young people, to follow certain guidelines.

" Avoid contact with any unknown or suspicious person on social media. Parents should keep a close eye on their children's social media activity and internet usage habits. If they notice a sudden change in the child's behaviour or suspicious behaviour, contact the authorities concerned immediately."

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Warning Against Suspicious Online Offers

"Stay away from offices that promise to make more money with less effort on social media or that offer you any illegal work. Also, remember that any small task asked by a stranger can be part of a larger terrorist act. Do not fall prey to or forward any content on social media that threatens the integrity of the country and law and order," the ATS stated in its appeal.

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