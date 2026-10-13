Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches At 5 Locations To Probe International WhatsApp Group, Probes Suspected Hizbul Mujahideen Link | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is conducting searches at five locations across the state as part of an investigation into activities linked to an international WhatsApp group, sources said. The agency is also questioning individuals to gather information about the group’s members, their communications and their possible contacts.

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According to sources, the group has members from several countries, including Pakistan and Gulf countries. Investigators have also received information about the presence of people associated with religious organisations in the group, where religious topics were reportedly discussed.

On Monday, the ATS questioned an Arabic teacher, her husband and daughter, who reside in Rajapur in Ratnagiri district, for several hours. Their mobile phones were seized for forensic examination as part of the investigation. The three were released after questioning.

Sources said the agency was examining a possible link between the WhatsApp group and the Pakistan-based militant organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. However, the investigation has yet to establish any such link.

The ATS is continuing to examine the group’s membership, communications and possible contacts as part of the investigation. Further details are expected to emerge as the probe progresses.