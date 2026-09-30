ICG & Gujarat ATS Seize Drugs Worth Over ₹3,000 Crore Off Lakshadweep Coast, Arrest Five Pakistani Crew |

Mumbai: The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) neutralised a major maritime narcotics smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, towards west of Lakshadweep. The operation resulted in the seizure of around 526kg narcotics contraband worth over Rs3,000 crore and arrested five Pakistani crew members onboard an Iranian vessel.

Intelligence-Based Sea-Air Surveillance Leads To Interception

According to the ICG, the high-seas operation was executed through precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence. The maritime law enforcement agency initiated a hot pursuit of the vessel, neutralised the target and boarded a suspicious Iranian dhow on September 25.

The operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 526 kilograms of high-grade contraband – comprising heroin and methamphetamine – valued at over Rs3,000 crore in international markets, alongside the swift apprehension of five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel. The intercepted dhow, crew and seized contraband were escorted to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings.

​“By crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates and intercepting toxic synthetic substances before they reach mainland shores, this mission served as a critical force multiplier to the government’s national vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan,” said a spokesperson from ICG.

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