Maharashtra ATS Conducts Searches At 15 Locations In Parbhani Over Suspected Radicalisation Links

ATS teams conduct coordinated searches across Parbhani as part of an investigation into suspected radicalisation activities | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 20: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday conducted a sweeping, intelligence-driven operation across Parbhani district following specific inputs regarding suspected extremist activity and alleged local radicalisation networks. The coordinated action targeted multiple individuals under investigation for their suspected links to a banned organisation, officials said.

According to officials, the early morning operation, which began around 7 am, saw joint enforcement teams from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded ATS units descend upon pre-identified targets, converting several sensitive neighbourhoods into temporary security zones.

Multiple locations searched

According to sources, an elite contingent of over 20 specialised ATS officers spearheaded the execution of search warrants. The raids heavily targeted specific pockets of Parbhani, including Mumtaz Colony along Dhar Road, a commercial establishment near the Janata Market, and residential premises within Jawahar Colony.

To maintain operational integrity, the agency deployed an identical fleet of unmarked vehicles outfitted with specific command symbols. The state's counter-terrorism wing has maintained strict confidentiality regarding the exact nature of the evidence seized or the identities of those being questioned.

Sources said the premises searched belonged to individuals under the ATS scanner for their suspected association with a banned organisation. Investigators suspect that some of those under scrutiny may have played a role in spreading radical content and influencing vulnerable youth through local networks and digital platforms.

Digital devices and documents seized

During the operation, ATS teams seized documents, mobile phones, digital storage devices and other materials believed to be relevant to the investigation. Officials said the recovered material has been forwarded for forensic analysis to determine possible organisational linkages, communication networks and patterns of activity associated with the suspects.

Officials said the operation was aimed at gathering evidence and verifying intelligence inputs related to suspected radicalisation activities.

Speaking on the enforcement action, Tanaji Chikhale, Additional Superintendent of Police, Parbhani, confirmed the procedural nature of the operation.

"The ATS teams from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nanded are executing routine, lawful search procedures based on specific legal warrants. Investigations have touched 15 separate locations within our jurisdiction, and the local police department has deployed robust security reinforcements to ensure the process remains entirely peaceful."

Investigation continues

Investigators said they are examining whether local facilitators were used to target vulnerable youth. The seized materials are being examined by specialised cells for evidence of extremist propaganda, radicalisation content, anti-establishment messaging and unauthorised financial transactions. The ATS is also mapping digital footprints against existing databases of individuals under surveillance for suspicious online communication and cross-border organisational contacts.

Officials said the operation forms part of the ATS's continuing efforts to monitor and disrupt suspected radicalisation networks and assess potential threats to public security.

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Several individuals have been detained for questioning as part of the probe, though no arrests had been made till Saturday evening. Officials said further legal action will depend on the outcome of forensic analysis, examination of communication records and verification of financial trails emerging from the investigation.

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