ISI-Underworld Probe: ATS Questions 4 Ahilyanagar Youths Over Alleged Links To Pakistan-Based Operatives

Alleged Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti has come under the ATS scanner as investigators probe suspected links between Maharashtra youths and an alleged ISI-underworld recruitment network | File Photo

Mumbai, June 4: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has detained four youths from the Shrirampur area of Ahilyanagar district and questioned them for more than 10 hours as part of its investigation into an alleged Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)–Mumbai underworld module. ATS officials have seized their mobile phones, laptops and other digital devices from the suspects, issued notices directing them to appear before the ATS office in Mumbai when required, and instructed them not to leave the district without informing investigators.

The action followed coordinated raids at five locations across Maharashtra over two days. According to investigators, the probe centres on alleged communication between the youths and Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti and his close aide Rana Aveem alias "Rana Bhai", who is believed to be handling Bhatti's recruitment and outreach activities on Indian soil.

Threats trigger probe

Sources said the investigation into the ISI–Mumbai underworld module gained momentum after Sagar Beg, president of the Shri Ram Sangh in Ahilyanagar district, reportedly received death threats from Bhatti and Rana. In a series of social media posts, Bhatti allegedly threatened retaliation for the murder of Aslam Shabbir Sheikh alias Bunty Jahagirdar, an accused in the 2012 Pune J.M. Road serial bomb blasts case who was out on bail at the time of his death.

Jahagirdar, whom investigators allege was involved in illegal arms trafficking and had supplied weapons and logistics to terror operatives, was shot dead near St Luke's Hospital in Shrirampur on December 31, 2025. According to the FIR, Beg and his brothers have been named as accused in the murder conspiracy. Investigators have linked the killing to a long-standing criminal and political rivalry in the region.

Local contacts under scanner

Following the threats, security agencies intensified efforts to identify local contacts and possible associates of Bhatti's network operating in Maharashtra. During the probe, ATS officials found that the four youths had allegedly been following Bhatti on social media and encrypted platforms, and had interacted with posts containing threats against Beg. Investigators subsequently discovered that all four had allegedly been contacted by Rana.

During the 10-hour questioning, the ATS examined whether the youths were being cultivated as potential recruits and whether they had been tasked with gathering information about Beg, his residence and other locations.

Digital devices seized

Among those questioned was Rehan Sajid Pathan, a resident of Nipani Vadgaon in Shrirampur taluka. Investigators found that a SIM card registered in his name was allegedly being used by a juvenile, Altamash Ayub Shaikh, who is linked to a separate criminal case.

The ATS also questioned Mustafa Farooq Tamboli. During questioning, Mustafa allegedly told investigators that he had received messages from a Pakistan-based Instagram account and had later deleted the chats. His mobile phone has been seized for forensic examination.

Another individual, Rahil Tanveer Shah, was questioned after investigators found that a SIM card registered in the name of his mother was being used by him. Rahil reportedly told the ATS that he had received a WhatsApp call from a Pakistani number. The caller sought information about certain individuals from Shrirampur. Rahil claimed he did not share any information and later deleted the chats associated with the number.

Further questioning likely

Sufiyan Mulani, another individual questioned by the ATS, allegedly admitted to following a Pakistan-based Instagram account. According to him, the account later contacted him and sought personal details, including information about his residence. Sufiyan claimed he neither shared any information nor maintained further contact and had deleted the conversations.

The ATS has seized the mobile phones of Mustafa Tamboli, Rahil Shah and Sufiyan Mulani and is examining their digital communications, social media activity and financial transactions. Officials also scrutinised the suspects' bank transactions, digital communications and social media activity, including their reasons for following and interacting with Bhatti's online content.

The agency has also identified three other youths for questioning. However, all three were reportedly out of town during the operation and could not be questioned. Sources said the ATS has issued notices summoning them to appear before investigators.

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Officials said digital evidence, communication records and financial transactions are now being analysed to determine whether the contacts were incidental or part of a broader recruitment and influence network allegedly linked to Pakistan-based handlers and underworld operatives.

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