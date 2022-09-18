Maharashtra ATS apprehends Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty |

Mumbai: A Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Palghar district on Sunday, an ATS official said.

Karu Hulas Yadav (45) was a regional committee member of the banned CPI(Maoist) in Jharkhand.

In an early morning operation, the ATS nabbed him after a raid at a chawl (tenement) in Nalasopara area of Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, the official said.

Yadav, a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment, he said.

The Jharkhand Police have been informed about the operation and further enquiry is on, he added.