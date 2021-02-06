Maharashtra: Assistant town planner held for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe in Kolhapur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has nabbed Assistant Town Planner of Kolhapur city in Maharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for extending an official favour, an official said on Saturday.

The assistant town planner had demanded a bribe of Rs 45 lakh from the complainant, who is chairman of a yarn mill, for carrying out government valuation of the land of the facility, he said.

The accused was held at the office of Joint District Registrarin Kolhapur on Friday while accepting Rs 20 lakh, the official said.

The mill, situated at Jangamwadi in Hatkanagle town in Kolhapur district, was liquidated by authorities, following which its chairman was directed to get the valuation of the land done, and the issue was pending with the concerned Assistant Town Planner.

The accused had initially demanded Rs 45 lakh from the complainant, but later agreed to accept Rs 20 lakh for doing the land valuation, he said.

A case was registered against the accused, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.