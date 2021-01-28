Bhopal: Deputy director held red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 25,000

BHOPAL: Bhopal Lokayukta arrested deputy director of OBC and Minority Welfare posted at Satpura for taking Rs 25,000 as bribe from complainant on Thursday. Deputy director HB Singh was demanding USD 4,000 out of USD 5,000 for sanctioning the overseas higher education scholarship.

SP Manu Vyas said that the action was taken on the complaint of applicant Hemant Patidar of Mehgaon in Dhar. According to reports, Hemant had secured admission in Phoenix University of the USA and wanted an increase of USD 5,000 in his scholarship. Singh wanted Hemant to give him USD 4,000 as commission or bribe for sanctioning the increase. Hemant agreed to the demand and paid Rs 25,000 to the officer on Thursday.

The Lokayukta police had already laid the trap and as soon as the money changed hands at the gate of the Satpura Bhawan. The team caught Singh red handed. Singh had kept the amount in his back pocket and was heading towards his residence in government vehicle, when Lokayukta police arrested him and took him to office for further action.