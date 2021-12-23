e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 09:59 AM IST

Maharashtra assembly winter session | House panel recommends Speaker's election by voice vote

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis asked why the government is insecure and scared of its own legislators.
FPJ Bureau
ANI

ANI

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday moved a motion to amend rules with regard to holding the assembly speaker’s election through voice vote instead of secret ballot. It was tabled by former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

The duration of inviting suggestions and objections was reduced from 10 days to one day, which will be till Thursday noon. The BJP took strong objection and staged a walkout.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis asked why the government is insecure and scared of its own legislators. “If you have a complete majority, why are you scared?” he asked, adding, “There is no whip for the Speaker’s postelection. If the government loses the election, it does not fall.”

BJP legislator Sudhir Mungantiwar, who was not part of the walkout, wondered why the government wanted to change the rules when it could have consulted the opposition for a consensus. However, MVA minister Nawab Malik strongly supported change in the rule and urged the opposition to extend its support.

