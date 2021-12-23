Maharashtra assembly winter session: TET examination scam rocks House

Mumbai: The alleged malpractices and irregularities in the recruitment examinations of various government departments and undertakings in Maharashtra rocked the proceedings of the state legislature as ruling and Opposition parties fired salvos against each other.

The trigger was the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) scam in which the Pune police have made few arrests. The leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the blacklisted company was awarded a contract for holding the public health department’s recruitment exams for Class C and D posts. Fadnavis, who has demanded CBI inquiry in the alleged recruitment exam scam, said he has no objection if the state police find out the real culprits involved in it.

The leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar also criticised the government and demanded a probe. However, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope denied the Opposition's charge of cover up saying that the government will not spare anyone involved in these cases. Tope said that the government will bear the exam fee if it decides to hold fresh exams for Class C and D of the health department.

