Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar To Attend Delhi Meeting On Uniform Rules For State Legislatures On October 27 |

Mumbai: A five-member high-level committee constituted at the direction of the Lok Sabha Speaker to formulate uniform model rules for the conduct of business and procedure in legislatures across the country will meet in New Delhi on Tuesday, October 27, to consider the draft report for approval.

Rahul Narwekar To Participate

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is a member of the committee and is expected to present the state's views during the meeting, which will be hosted by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

The initiative aims to bring greater uniformity and consistency in the functioning of state legislatures across the country. The proposed model rules are expected to provide a common framework for legislative procedures and the conduct of business.

Earlier Meeting Held In Mysuru

The committee had earlier met in Mysuru, Karnataka, on May 12, 2026. Following detailed deliberations, it directed the preparation of a draft report outlining the proposed uniform rules.

In accordance with the committee's directions, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey prepared the draft report. The document was circulated through a letter dated October 14 to the secretaries of the legislative assembly secretariats of Maharashtra, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Karnataka for consideration.

The draft report will now be placed before the committee at Tuesday's meeting for final approval. The deliberations are significant as the proposed framework seeks to establish a more consistent approach to legislative proceedings across different states.

If approved, the model rules could mark an important step towards harmonising legislative practices in the country, while providing a common procedural framework for state assemblies. The outcome of the meeting is being closely watched in political and parliamentary circles.

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