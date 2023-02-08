Maharashtra Assembly Session to commence on Feb 27, Budget presentation in March | File

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly is scheduled to be held from February 27.

The state Budget Session 2023-24 of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to be held from February 27 to March 25 and the budget will be presented on March 9.

BAC meet at Vidhan Bhavan

The decision has been taken during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Sitaram Zirwal, and Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.

On January 30, CM Shinde called a special meeting of all the MPs of Maharashtra at Sahyadri guest house in Mumbai and held discussions centred on the kind of development that is needed more in Maharashtra, and the type of development projects that need to be implemented, and the kind of schemes that are lacking presently.

Discussion on infrastructure

The MPs, in the meeting, put forward their suggestions and opinions on various issues, ranging from a flyover bridge or a dam to be built on a river to a medical college or other such things.

Mahadik said all the MPs were allowed to raise issues pertaining to their respective constituencies at the meeting.

Despite being a part of the Opposition MVA, NCP MP Amol Kolhe attended the meeting. He said, "I opposed my party's decision and attended the meeting so that I can put forward my views on the Budget for my region." A total of 64 development issues of the state were discussed at the meeting attended by CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis, MP Navneet Rana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs-- Dhananjay Mahadik, Narayan Rane, Poonam Mahajan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Amol Kole, however, the Sena MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction, as well as those of the Congress skipped the Union Budget discussion called for by CM Eknath Shinde in January.

