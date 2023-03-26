Maharashtra Assembly: Opposition leaders walk out from House over Rahul Gandhi’s poster issue |

Mumbai: The Opposition parties in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Saturday staged a walkout over delaying action against MLAs who hit a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with footwear.

Raising the issue to the notice of the Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Chavan said, “You had discussion with CM and DCM and Opposition leaders. We were very patient over the issue. We are waiting for your decision. The matter is very serious and Speaker should tell us what action he will take against them.”

NCP leader Ajit Pawar had also supported the issue and asked Narvekar to inform the assembly about his action.

The Speaker then informed them he had a meeting with Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council and wanted to take her in confidence while preparing guidelines for members' conduct in the House. Narvekar urged the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour to proceed.

Balasaheb Thorat reacts on the incident

Congress legislator Balasaheb Thorat called the incident unfortunate. "We are not taking objection to agitation by leading party MLAs. It is right of everyone to agitate on the staircase of the Assembly. Even our party MLAs also do agitation. But it was an insult to Rahul Gandhi."

"It has happened during your tenure and the decision you give will have a far-reaching impact on legislature proceedings," Thorat said

Narvekar refused to take immediate decision, thereafter Congress and NCP MLAs walked out of the assembly.