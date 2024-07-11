Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session: MVA Leaders Protest Against State Govt On Steps Of Vidhan Bhavan In Mumbai

Mumbai: MVA leaders staged protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan In Mumbai on the morning of July 11. Massive sloganeering against the Maharashtra Govt could be seen in the video of the protest that has surfaced on social media. Leaders of MVA protested on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan against the state government for reportedly labelling MVA as corrupt. Placards were held and slogans were raised criticizing the Maharashtra state Govt.

VIDEO | Maharashtra assembly monsoon session: Leaders of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) stage a protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai against the state government alleging them as corrupt.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/ifyGoXYXHM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2024

MVA leaders had also staged a protest on July 2, against the NEET exam issue. Slogans were raised calling for stringent laws to curb paper leaks and ensure fairness.

Meanwhile, as the monsoon session of the state legislature is currently underway, the session is witnessing massive political accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling party and the opposition. The ruling and the opposition have come face-to-face over several issues, with top focus on Maratha and OBC reservations and the Budget presented on Friday.

Monsoon session highlights

Monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature commenced in Mumbai on June 27 and will continue till July 13, 2024. The ruling Mahayuti alliance presented a budget of the state in both houses of the legislature on June 28. MVA leaders had staged a protest outside Vidhan Bhavan against the state budget presented on June 28.

Political atmosphere is also triggered in Maharashtra due to the Legislative Council elections that will be held on July 12. Fear of cross voting looms large with parties keeping on toes for the battle. This election will be held as 12 applications have been received for 11 seats of Legislative Council. To avoid crossvoting in this election, all parties have kept their MLAs in hotels.