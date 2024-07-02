Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar Raises Concerns Over Rising Multi-Storied Slums In Mumbai; Demands BMC Action |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar raised concerns about the proliferation of multi-storied slums in Mumbai during his address in the legislative assembly on Monday. Sagar, who is an MLA from Charkop, stressed on the safety hazards posed by these illegal constructions and called for immediate action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

While attracting the House's attention on the issue during his address, Sagar said, "I'm saying this on record, wherever we see 3-4 storied structures in any slum of Mumbai, whether in Hindu, Muslim, or any locality, we've received assurances of action on them nearly 66,000 times. Today we need to be specific." He highlighted the repeated but unfulfilled promises of addressing these dangerous buildings.

MLA raises concern over Multi storied 3 to 4 storied zopadpattis in Mumbai #Illegal #Slum pic.twitter.com/BT9JUhfZAH — Manish N. Koparkar 🇮🇳 (@ManishKoparkar) July 1, 2024

Dedicated IAS Official Required To Address Issue: MLA Yogesh Sagar

"There are 6 IAS officers in the BMC, equal to a number of officials in a small state," said Sagar. He further suggested that one of the six IAS officers in the BMC should be assigned the responsibility of tackling this issue.

"We should assign an official to address the issue, give him the responsibility and provide the terms of reference, and demand a detailed probe into multi-storied constructions in slums in the city, specifically those which are 3-4 storied ones, which are built flouting all safety laws," he added.

Sagar stressed the urgency of the matter, warning that the assembly might soon be unable to provide answers if action isn't taken swiftly. He proposed that a dedicated civic official, supported by a team, should bring a comprehensive report on the issue before the next assembly session.

Fadnavis Announces Law To Curb Paper Leaks

In a separate development, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature. Fadnavis made this announcement in the state assembly while responding to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Congress member Balasaheb Thorat, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) inquired whether the government would enact a stringent law to address paper leaks. Fadnavis confirmed that a bill would be tabled in this session itself to enact the necessary legislation.

This announcement followed calls from Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, who urged the state government on Saturday to implement a strict law to curb paper leaks and penalise those responsible.