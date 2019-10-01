Maharashtra Assembly elections: Teachers ask state election commission to grant 1 day break after October 21

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the teachers and non-teaching school staff members, who have been assigned to poll duties, have asked state election commission to grant them a one-day break after the polls.

According to Hindustan Times, a body of teachers, the Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, has submitted a latter to the state election commission stating thah they should granted a holiday on October 22. The letter says, “Most teachers and non-teaching employees in schools across the state have got election duties. Those who have been appointed as presiding officers have to spend nearly two days for the entire process and can go home only late in the night on the day of polls. In such a situation, the government should declare a holiday on the next day.”

With a large number of teachers across the state being deployed for election duty, the schools have changed their exam timetables after the poll date was announced. According to the revised timetable, schools finish their first term exams by the second week of October.

The Election Commission has announced the dates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections. The state will go to polls on October 21. The counting of votes will be held on October 24. Last date of filing nomination as announced by the Election Commission is October 4 while the date for the scrutiny of the same is October 5.