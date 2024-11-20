Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voting Begins In 288 Seats Across State; 4,136 Candidates In Fray, Including 2,086 Independents

PTI

Mumbai: Voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections began on Wednesday at 7 am, with all 288 constituencies going to polls in a single phase. The elections have witnessed a total of 4,136 candidates in the fray, including 2,086 independent contenders.

Major players in the state include the BJP contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) fielding candidates in 81, and the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction contesting 59 constituencies.

On the opposition side, Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) 86. BSP, aiming for a broader presence, is contesting 237 seats. With a voter base of approximately 9.7 crore, the stakes are high for all political players.

Key Candidates In Fray

Prominent leaders are contesting key constituencies, making this election even more critical. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in the fray from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP is vying for a sixth consecutive term from Nagpur South-West. Congress state chief Nana Patole is contesting from Sakoli, while NCP chief Ajit Pawar is defending his Baramati stronghold against his grandnephew, Yungendra Pawar, fielded by NCP (Sharad Pawar).

This election marks the first major face-off in Assembly polls after the splits in Shiv Sena and NCP. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP-Ajit Pawar, currently holds 202 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), holds 69 seats.

Prestige Battle Fot Parties

For Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), this election is an opportunity to reclaim its political footing after losing power in 2022 due to a split led by Eknath Shinde. Thackeray is eager to establish himself as the rightful inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy, while Shinde’s popularity has surged due to welfare measures under the Mahayuti government.

The NCP split has also intensified the stakes. Ajit Pawar, now aligned with the ruling coalition, aims to solidify his influence, while his uncle, Sharad Pawar, is determined to protect his political legacy. For Congress, these elections are a litmus test after setbacks in the Haryana polls earlier this year, with party chief Nana Patole leading from the front.

The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in over 70 constituencies, with these battles likely to play a pivotal role in government formation. Mumbai and its suburbs, home to 36 key seats, are set to host some of the most closely watched contests.

Votes will be counted on November 23, alongside the results of the Jharkhand assembly elections and bypolls for 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats.