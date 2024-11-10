Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Congress Expels Rebel Leaders Manoj Shinde And Suresh Khede

(File photo) | PTI

The Thane Congress announced the expulsion of two rebel leaders, Manoj Shinde and Suresh Khede, both of whom filed their nominations as independents in the Kopari Panchpakhadi constituency in the assembly of 2024.

A total of nine candidates are in the fray, including two rebel candidates Manoj Shinde and Suresh Khede. Congress Thane President Vikrant Chavan addressed the media following a meeting of party district presidents with senior Congress leader and MLA Ramesh Chenithalla, who is also the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra.

Vikrant Chavan, president of Thane Congress, confirmed that rebels Manoj Shinde and Suresh Khede have been suspended from the party.

The 2024 Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly election in Maharashtra is shaping up to be a competitive race, with CM Eknath Shinde, Kedar Prakash Dighe from UBT, and Babukumar Kashinath Kamble from Lokrajya Party among the key candidates, as the constituency prepares to vote on November 20.