Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Tones Down On CM Face; 'We'll Discuss It Later,' Says Sanjay Raut

After making a strong pitch on the chief minister's face for the upcoming state assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena has been forced to change its course. In response to a statement made by NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar, the Sena has said that talks on it can be held later.

Pawar had on Wednesday made it clear that there was no need to declare Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) CM face before elections and it will be based on the number of seats won by the MVA partners.

Reacting to it, Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said, “Pawar saheb is 100% right. The MVA is getting majority in Maharashtra. Our first task is to dislodge the current government. We can talk about the CM's post any time later,” he added.

The remarks made by Raut makes it clear that the Sena has softened its stand on who is going to lead the next government.

Interestingly, Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made all out efforts for declaring the MVA's CM candidate. Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said there was no tussle among the partners of the MVA over the CM candidate.