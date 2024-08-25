Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | File

With Maharashtra Assembly elections around the corner, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has started planning its poll strategies. The alliance has begun talks on a potential seat-sharing arrangement and carried out a series of meetings to reach out for a workable formula.

Recently, after meeting with the alliance partners, UBT MP Sanjay Sanjay Raut said that 99% of seat sharing issue of Mumbai has been resolved and all three parties agree on the points which were discussed.

He further said that the discussion will be held on August 27 for other seats of Maharashtra.

"Our discussion is going on positively. There are three to four seats where discussion is still pending. That will also be resolved soon.”

“Mumbai has a large number of constituencies and is dominated by the Marathi Manus and Shiv Sena, therefore, seat allocation will be done carefully. MVA will contest the election collectively,” said Raut.

Jeetendra Awhad, leader of NCP (SP), told the media that UBT will be the big brother in Mumbai for the state assembly election among the MVA parties.

On August 14, Uddhav Thackeray showed his willingness to support the CM candidate declared by the Congress and NCP. The statement brought the alliance into an awkward position. While reacting, Sharad Pawar had said last week that no one from his party is interested in the CM post. Congress leaders were also saying to concentrate on winning the state assembly election first and then discuss the CM face of MVA.