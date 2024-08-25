 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Recently, after meeting with the alliance partners, UBT MP Sanjay Sanjay Raut said that 99% of seat sharing issue of Mumbai has been resolved and all three parties agree on the points which were discussed.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut | File

With Maharashtra Assembly elections around the corner, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has started planning its poll strategies. The alliance has begun talks on a potential seat-sharing arrangement and carried out a series of meetings to reach out for a workable formula.

Recently, after meeting with the alliance partners, UBT MP Sanjay Sanjay Raut said that 99% of seat sharing issue of Mumbai has been resolved and all three parties agree on the points which were discussed.

He further said that the discussion will be held on August 27 for other seats of Maharashtra.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Delayed Polls Create Uncertainty, Prompting Candidates To...
article-image

"Our discussion is going on positively. There are three to four seats where discussion is still pending. That will also be resolved soon.”

FPJ Shorts
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
Pictures That Prove No One Can Do Black Better Than Bigg Boss Marathi's Nikki Tamboli
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
'Teri Pant Ne Humesha Dhokha Dia Hai...': YRKKH's Rohit Purohit Reacts To Samarth Jurel's Bottom Tearing While Dancing (VIDEO)
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Malayalam Director Ranjith Resigns As Kerala Chalachitra Academy After Sexual Assault Allegations
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Tiger Shroff Laughs As His Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan For Touching Him While Clicking Photos In Mumbai (VIDEO)

“Mumbai has a large number of constituencies and is dominated by the Marathi Manus and Shiv Sena, therefore, seat allocation will be done carefully. MVA will contest the election collectively,” said Raut.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Faces Challenges Amid Leadership Issues And Declining...
article-image

Jeetendra Awhad, leader of NCP (SP), told the media that UBT will be the big brother in Mumbai for the state assembly election among the MVA parties.

On August 14, Uddhav Thackeray showed his willingness to support the CM candidate declared by the Congress and NCP. The statement brought the alliance into an awkward position. While reacting, Sharad Pawar had said last week that no one from his party is interested in the CM post. Congress leaders were also saying to concentrate on winning the state assembly election first and then discuss the CM face of MVA.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '99% Seat-Sharing Of Mumbai Resolved,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Mumbai: Rising Molestation Cases In Local Trains Raise Safety Concerns For Women, 52 Incidents...

Mumbai: Rising Molestation Cases In Local Trains Raise Safety Concerns For Women, 52 Incidents...

Mumbai: SHRC Takes Serious Cognizance Of Neglected Old Age Homes

Mumbai: SHRC Takes Serious Cognizance Of Neglected Old Age Homes

Mira-Bhayandar: 300 Aspirants Get Appointment Letters At Job Fair In Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: 300 Aspirants Get Appointment Letters At Job Fair In Mira Road

Mumbai: City All Set To Celebrate Janmashtami 2024 With Pujas, Bhogs & Much More While Safety At...

Mumbai: City All Set To Celebrate Janmashtami 2024 With Pujas, Bhogs & Much More While Safety At...